Wedding Gifts From Asheville Gallery of Art

As you’re preparing for wedding season, consider art as the gift that keeps on giving. This belief inspires the 31 member artists at Asheville Gallery of Art (AGA), who have generated a wide selection of high-quality, one-of-a-kind pieces that make perfect wedding gifts for any couple.

“Art is a wonderful gift for a newly married couple because it turns any dwelling into a home,” says member artist Kathy Goodson. “Many first-time domiciles are humble and art can brighten the atmosphere.”

At the gallery, shoppers can experience the framed and unframed original work first-hand and select pieces from a number of different styles and media. “No matter your favorite—oil, watercolor, acrylic, encaustic, silk painting or mixed media—AGA has an artist representing this medium,” says Goodson. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Now, there’s also an alternative­—or complement—to visiting the downtown gallery: shopping at AGA’s new online store. Art for sale in the online store is not being exhibited in the gallery, so you can find different original works. AGA has simplified the online shopping process by providing full insurance and free shipping directly to your door—or directly to the door of the lucky couple who is receiving the gift of art to celebrate their matrimony!

Find the online store at Asheville-Gallery-of-Art.square.site. Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.