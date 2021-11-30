Welcome Winter with Joyful Light at AGA

The Asheville Gallery of Art will open its winter group show, Joyful Light, on Wednesday, December 1. A meet-the-artists reception will be held at the gallery on Friday, December 3, from 5—8 p.m. The show runs through Friday, December 31.

The group show will feature the work of multiple member artists celebrating the joy and light of the holiday season. “I think that people are truly done with all the gloom and doom of the past two years,” says participating artist Robin Wethe Altman. “This show will give people something to be glad about. The mind is a powerful thing. We need to focus on the joy of life in order to thrive and go forward.”

Oil painter Patricia Veatch has been exploring the expression of light on shiny surfaces, and for her pieces in Joyful Light she worked to capture the play of light on Christmas ornaments. “Christmastime is rich with memories of joy and family,” she says. “For me, ornaments tap right into those memories and always make me smile.”

The group show will offer visitors a variety of different styles and mediums to enjoy. “In a group show, I really enjoy the energy that the variety of artistic expression emotes,” says Veatch. “There is a spark of contrasting subjects, colors and styles that give a group show its own special aura.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in downtown. For more information, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or call 828.251.5796.