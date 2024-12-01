What’s Next? December’s RADA Theme Invites Artists to Think About Renewal

By Julie Ann Bell

It is a long road from disaster to a new normal. Waves of loss hit even as one makes plans for next steps. Often there is a longing for things to return to how they were. In the River Arts District (RAD), studios are re-opening even as others face the rebuilding process or greater unknowns. Yet, the words heard often are rebirth and renewal.

In 2024, the River Arts District Artists (RADA) launched a theme for artists to use as a way of inviting creation of new works or re-exploration of existing works. The annual theme included monthly prompts to answer the larger question – Who Am I? Who Are We? December’s theme What’s Next? is a timely question for artists.

Artists and creative visionaries are gifted with the ability and drive to look beyond what our eyes see in front of us. They hear whispers of the future beyond the sounds of repair crews and dump trucks. They touch and taste a future that others may not yet sense. As soon as flood waters receded, artists volunteered to salvage art, shovel mud and move debris. They gathered as friends and studiomates to support one another and imagine what recovery might look like. Phil and Tina DeAngelo envisioned a relief kitchen out of Phil’s studio which served hundreds of artists, volunteers and locals. Artists in undamaged buildings created spaces for those who lost studios. Creatives visualized collecting art supplies that ultimately resulted in pallets of paint, brushes, canvases and more. The RADA Foundation expanded fundraising to provide direct support to artists, studios and buildings.

The RADA Board envisioned a soft-reopening of the RAD on the weekend that was traditionally the annual Studio Stroll and made it happen with only two weeks of planning.

At Trackside Studios, artists work with the co-owners to re-imagine our new future. Less than a year ago, we underwent extensive renovation, most of which washed away along with about two-thirds of the art in the studio. With the building’s owners, we committed to rebuilding and reopening. Our vision remains to be a collective that features the work of both established and emerging artists. New floating walls were added to create more working spaces for displaced artists. Short-term spaces were created to provide opportunities for artists who are awaiting the rebuilding of their studio or gallery. Our classroom is once again a place for community to gather and for creatives to learn new skills and mediums.

Our holiday market, December 6-8, will celebrate the joy of art, the hope of the season and the rebirth of our studio home. We invite locals and visitors to delight in and purchase art from local creators.

What’s Next? A vibrant, active RAD with studios featuring the creative work of hundreds of local artists. And, at the south end of Depot Street, a thriving Aura Arts Building including Trackside Studios with more than 60 local artists launching into a new beginning.

Trackside Studios is located at 375 Depot Street, in the River Arts District. Learn more at TracksideStudios.com.