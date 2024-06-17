Wildlife Artist Jen Starwalt to Demonstrate at The Gallery at Flat Rock June 22

The Gallery at Flat Rock presents an artist spotlight demonstration by contemporary wildlife artist Jen Starwalt on Saturday, June 22, from 1–4 p.m. at the gallery. Starwalt will create a wildlife pastel work from start to completion during the free event.

“My hope is through my work the viewer will connect with wildlife,” says Starwalt. “When you look into the eyes of my work, you feel it in your soul. Even if for just a moment, your heart beats with the wild.”

Starwalt loves soft pastel for its vibrancy and color purity, and the way it allows her to work quickly and intuitively. “I can stay in the creative flow, responding instantly to what is happening on the canvas,” she says. “An endless array of color and tint is readily available for me to use; there is no need to break my creative focus and mix pigments. The pastel simply becomes an extension of my creative process.”

Many of her works are finished with liquid gold leaf applied with a brush. “I wanted to work with a medium that used reflection because whatever experience we receive is reflected back into the painting,” she says. “You become the work, and the work becomes you. Mirroring Oneness with all that is.”

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located in Flat Rock Square at 2702-A Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. To learn more, visit the gallery website at GalleryFlatRock.com or call the gallery at 828.698.7000.