WNC Craft 2024: New Seasonal Ceramic Collections at Odyssey Gallery of Ceramic Arts

New work is coming to Odyssey Gallery of Ceramic Arts this August. More than 20 fine artists display their work at Odyssey Gallery, which features functional and sculptural ceramics in a variety of styles.

Karli Pendergraft’s new body of work is seasonally influenced, reflecting the warmth of summertime as the season fades into autumn. Inspired by mycelium networks, cell structures and branches and root systems, Pendergraft sculpts her works using a technique called coil-building. “This process allows the clay to shift and transform as it comes to life,” she says. “As I work, the clay experiences the energy I am feeling.”

Allie Stack will display a new collection of wheel-thrown and hand-built functional pieces made from earthenware. “After the work is created,” she says, “I dip or paint each piece in a bright, white slip and then decorate on top of that with colorful underglazes which I then carve through the layers and inlay black contrasting lines. My work is inspired by the world around me, so this spring and summer I have been focusing on incorporating my love of fresh farmers market produce into the surfaces of my pieces. Strawberries, tomatoes, leafy greens and more will be portrayed in loose, whimsical drawings and carvings on my work.”

Her new collection also includes vessels perfect for serving these items, such as vegetable dishes and berry bowls. “As always, I want each piece to transport delight from myself to the user,” she says.

Odyssey Gallery of Ceramic Arts is located at 238 Clingman Ave Extension, Asheville. Learn more at OdysseyGalleryofCeramicArts.com.