WNC Craft 2024: Queen House Gallery ~ A Legacy of Promoting Native Craft

In 2021, Lambert Wilson opened The Queen House Gallery in Cherokee. Over several years, Wilson amassed an impressive collection of Native American art, mostly by artisans from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Just a year after opening the gallery, Wilson passed away suddenly. His sister Linda Wike knew that she wanted to continue his legacy of supporting Native American craft and continues to buy from local Native artists and maintain a wide selection of wonderful works from artists old and new.

The gallery is curated and managed by Teresa Sweeney, who has a background teaching high school art. “Our first and foremost goal is to feature local Cherokee artists,” says Sweeney. More than 80 percent of the artwork at The Queen House Gallery is from local Cherokee artisans. “The remaining work is southwestern artists, with a little of Choctaw from eastern Louisiana and Mississippi and a few other tribes,” says Sweeney.

Wilson was deeply devoted to education and promoting the craft heritage of the Cherokee, and the gallery continues to embody this devotion. “Visitors to the gallery have commented about how it must have been started by an educator,” says Sweeney.

“Lambert was passionate about helping others learn about Native American art. My goal is to showcase local artists, which was Lambert’s mission. I continue to search for prominent artwork from artists who have passed. I try to find things that continue the legacy of the gallery.”

The Queen House Gallery is located at 1148 Tsali Boulevard, Cherokee. Learn more by visiting Facebook.com/queenhousegallery, following @queen_house_gallery_cherokee on Instagram and calling the gallery at 828.497.3272.