WNC Crafts 2023: Handmade, Local Craft at Waynesville’s Ava & Arden

Ava & Arden, a Waynesville boutique located on Main Street, carries a variety of handmade crafts that can’t be found elsewhere.

“When working with local artisans, I look for items that other stores do not carry and try to make sure the items offered in Ava & Arden are unique and one-of-a-kind, items that you typically do not see in other stores on Main Street,” says owner Ann Walsh. “I love that the store is able to feature local artists such as Ansie Holman, who does beautiful, unique handmade pottery.”

Holman creates both functional and sculptural pottery inspired by nature. “The vibe at Ava & Arden is both fun and sophisticated—I love displaying my work there,” says Holman. “The eclectic array of merchandise is delightful, from gorgeous to practical to just plain fun, and my work slips seamlessly into the wonderful mix.”

Ava & Arden also carries handmade charcuterie boards by local carpenter Dustin Hughes. “Hughes boards feature local woods like spalted maple and hickory, and are designed with epoxy to create true works of art,” says Walsh. “I am proud to also feature watercolors and oils by local artist Margaret Pennington Roberts. She is so well known in this community for her beautiful paintings.”

At Ava & Arden, Walsh endeavors to create a pleasant shopping experience enhanced by local talent. “I hope our customers appreciate the beautiful items that are available in the store,” she says.

Ava & Arden is located at 62 West Main Street, Waynesville. To learn more, call 828.246.6777 or find Ava & Arden on Facebook.