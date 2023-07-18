WNC Crafts 2023: Mica Artists Embrace Craft for Variety of Reasons

By Jean McLaughlin

The craftspeople at Mica Gallery, in Bakersville, have spent their lives perfecting processes, understanding the characteristics of their mediums, studying their craft’s history and making it their own. Many are invested in function, following a centuries-old practice of creating objects for use. Others redirect the processes into objects of contemplation. Most are deeply connected to nature, understanding the link between primary materials and the earth, and drawing from nature the inspiration that makes each work distinct. All acknowledge that the generosity and camaraderie of craftspeople drew them to this region.

“Craft is the transformation of raw materials by hand and by a set of techniques passed from one person to another over generations,” says Kit Paulson, who makes masterful flameworked glass sculptures. “It is like the telephone game—information passes from one person to another, and in this process, it changes and evolves.”

Research and observation as well as technical skills are central to the work of craftspeople. Chemistry also plays a part. For Colleen Connolly, a love of plants led to extracting pigments directly from leaves, stems and flowers in a process known as eco-printing. Her study of mordants and fibers of various textiles has enabled her to create complex compositions directly from natural materials onto fabric. Table runners, napkins and placemats are among her functional works of art.

For many, community is another important aspect of being a craftsperson. Several years ago, Vicki Essig moved to the Penland area with the intention of living and working in a community that supports career craftspeople. Essig’s body of work involves intricate weavings of silk threads. To further understand her chosen material, she began to grow silkworms. After observing their spinning and weaving processes, she discovered a way to guide them to create forms she imagined. In Memento Mori, sh

e led some of the silkworms in spinning individual pieces of the dress, then others into stitching them together.

One year, when cold weather prevented Essig’s mulberry trees from producing the leaves needed to feed her silkworms, she turned to the community to gather enough leaves to feed them.

Robbie Bell of Speckled Dog Pottery works daily as a functional potter, although trained as a classical organist and conductor. His route to becoming a full-time craftsperson was through a mentorship and workshops at Penland. Bell specializes in making pots of porcelaneous stoneware that the chef or home cook can quickly grab to plate their creation.

For metalsmith James Cooper, who makes objects including benches, frying pans and silver spoons, creating something that is functional does not diminish it as a form of artistic expression but instead makes it more personal. “The line between art and craft is blurry, and any difference is a mystery to me,” says Cooper. “Craft is the mastery of techniques and tools used to create something that demands a response from anyone interacting with that something. That, to me, is the essence of art.”

Mica Gallery is located at 37 Mitchell Avenue, Bakersville. Learn more at MicaGalleryNC.com, on Facebook at Mica Gallery NC or on Instagram at micagallerync.