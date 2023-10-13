WNC Crafts 2023: Open Studio Art Tours at Historic Grovewood Village

By Abbey Prevost

On Saturday, October 14, the Historic Grovewood Village will host its Open Studio Art Tours, featuring the works of six resident artists of varying mediums, including ceramics, sculpture, woodwork and metalwork. These artisans will be opening their studio spaces to the public for free, self-guided tours from 12–5 pm. The studios are located next door to the Grovewood Gallery in the same building as the Biltmore Industries Homespun Museum. Visitors will have the opportunity to get a glimpse of the processes that go into producing elegant handmade crafts, as well as the chance to talk to the makers one-on-one to discuss their works.

Chris Abell, a flute-maker and owner of The Abell Flute Co., has been a resident artist at the Grovewood Village since 1995. “Grovewood Village is one of the jewels in Asheville’s rich heritage of fine craftsmanship,” he says. “It’s a lovely destination for both Ashevillians and tourists alike. Over the years, I have met many people who have come through our Village and who often return. It is nice to keep these connections and to make new ones.” Abell has been producing flutes from tropical hardwood and precious metals since 1980. His flutes have been played in orchestras, chamber groups and recording studios all over the world.

Ceramic artist Lisa Gluckin will also be opening her studio for this event. She produces both functional and sculptural pieces by using handbuilding and slip-casting techniques. “Every vessel is one-of-a-kind,” she says. “The surfaces of my work are my canvas for abstract expression.”

Gluckin has been working with clay since the 1990s, when she developed her signature ‘rock-like’ ceramic pieces that she uses to make stacked sculptures. During the studio tours, she encourages visitors to play around with these pieces to make their own sculptures or design lamp bases. “One of my most favorite things is inviting the children who come through to make something with a piece of clay,” she says. “Engaging with folks, sharing my passions and learning about theirs is always inspiring and energizing.”

The Grovewood Village contains a total of eight working studios occupied by ten local makers. It once was home to Biltmore Industries, a site of weaving and woodworking that was a major force in the revival of Appalachian craft in the early 20th century. The Village is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, and also houses many other local attractions.

The Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville. If you have questions about this event, contact info@grovewood.com or visit Grovewood.com. Abbey Prevost is a senior at UNC Asheville and a fall intern with The Laurel.