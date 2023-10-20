WNC Crafts 2023: Robin Daugherty’s Baskets: Colorful, Unique and Useful

Robin Daugherty laid the groundwork for her second career while she worked at her first, which was in IT. That career spanned 38 years and took her to four different universities. “During my tenure at UNCA, I took art classes in the BFA curriculum,” she says. “After retirement, I have gradually transitioned to making art a full-time venture.”

She began making baskets with friends about 35 years ago. The group attended classes together, including one with nationally known basket maker Billy Ruth Sudduth. When Daugherty spotted colorful baskets made of woven paper at Earth Guild, she eventually decided to create her baskets from paper.

“The baskets are woven from heavy cotton rag watercolor papers,” she says. “I don’t use molds, so each basket has a shape of its own (much like throwing a pot from clay).” She uses pasta cutters to slice the strips needed for each piece and weaves them the same as she would reeds.

“The decoration preparation is to collage a very thin layer of oriental paper onto the outside and when that is dry, I start to paint using many layers and inclusions of some monoprints that I also make,” she says. She then creates a band and sews it to the basket using waxed linen thread.

Daugherty creates at home, but shows her work at ArtPlay where, says owner Kristin Edge, “the bold and colorful baskets bring a very unique and playful element to the space in a way that beautifully complements the other artworks we host here. People love her work and are often mesmerized by how much time and intricate attention and detail goes into the creation of each basket.”

ArtPlay is located at 372 Depot Street, #44, in the River Arts District. To learn more, visit ArtPlay-Studio.com. Robin Daugherty will also be an exhibiting artist at the Weaverville Art Safari, in Weaverville, November 4–5.