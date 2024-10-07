WNC Crafts 2024: Experience the Glassblowing Hot Shop with Interactive Experiences at Small Batch Glass

Small Batch Glass in the River Arts District is excited to announce a new, rare offering: interactive glassblowing experiences in their hot shop. “Our sessions provide an inside look into the world of glass artistry, allowing you to learn what it takes to create pieces from this incredibly hot and challenging material,” says Asher Holman, owner of Small Batch Glass. “These experiences are memorable and foster a newfound appreciation for the art of glassblowing.”

During the class, students work one-on-one with a professional glass artist to create a beautiful glass paperweight, ornament or cup.

“Within the three different forms that people can choose from, they can also pick the colors and general design of the colors for their piece,” says Holman. “From cool hues to bright opaque colors, we have a rainbow of options to choose from. We want participants to get creative with their color designs.”

The experience lasts 30 minutes and can be scheduled between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Students pick up their item the following day or have it shipped. “The anticipation of seeing the finished product is exciting, as the glass takes around 12 hours to cool, revealing the final piece only after this annealing process,” says Holman. “It can be challenging to wait and not hold your creation immediately after making it.”

Holman, who was first exposed to glass blowing at a San Francisco arts nonprofit when he was 16, feels strongly about education within his craft. “As a proud member of the Asheville glass community, we believe it’s crucial to educate people at any experience level about the art of glass,” he says. “This education benefits the glass community in many ways, such as supporting artists from all over and creating wider connections between people and glass. By starting these experiences, we are sparking new conversations around glass and spreading its importance to a broader audience.”

Small Batch Glass is located at 46 Craven Street, in Asheville. Learn more at SmallBatchGlassBlowing.com.