WNC Crafts 2024: The Stuart Glassman Clay Studio Expands to Better Serve Hendersonville Art Community

The Stuart Glassman Clay Studio at Art Place Studios, a project of the Art League of Henderson County (Art League HVL), is expanding. Named in honor of the late Dr. Stuart Glassman, the studio’s growth includes the addition of three new pottery wheels, bringing the total to nine; a third kiln to allow for continuous firings; and, through member donations, the acquisition of a pug mill, a machine designed to recycle clay scraps.

The studio has also increased its management team from one to four, allowing members 24/7 access to the studio and equipment, and added an adjacent space exclusively for hand-building classes. The Art League has also established a scholarship fund for youth pottery classes and plans to introduce after-school clay clubs led by studio manager Hannah Gambino.

“We now have the opportunity to expand beyond traditional public art exhibits and offer interactive, hands-on experiences,” says Diane Dean, president of Art League HVL. “The addition of pottery classes plays a vital role in this expansion. These classes provide significant benefits to underserved communities, including low-income youth and adults, individuals with learning disabilities, those facing mental health challenges and seniors. Research shows that pottery classes address a range of needs—emotional, cognitive, social and physical—making them an invaluable part of our mission.”

Another addition is a 3D display and retail area at Art Place Studios. Studio member Philip Hacker recently relocated to Hendersonville from California, where he was a member of an internationally renowned studio in Pasadena. Hacker is contributing his works as a 100 percent donation to the Art League’s retail space. “The Glassman studio is extremely important to me as an outlet to my creativity and to be with other artists,” he says. “The community is a much more interesting and diverse culture when art becomes its focus. The Asheville area is considered one of the best places for ceramics and Hendersonville should be part of that community.”

The expansion has been realized with support from a variety of groups, including the Community Foundation, the NC Arts Council, the Arts Council of Henderson County and the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority. Private donations have also surpassed $30,000.

Art Place Studios is located at 2015 Asheville Highway, Hendersonville. Find class registration and more information at ArtLeagueHVL.org or directly at GlassmanClayStudio.as.me.