WNC Crafts: Celebrating the Heritage of Craft at Dogwood Crafters

Sarah Hirsch learned to knit from her maternal grandmother, who was not the least bit reluctant to teach Aran—a complex pattern also known as cable knitting—to a nine year old. “Once I learned,” says Hirsch, “I was then worthy to receive a hand-knit Aran cardigan that she made in bright, kelly green Red Heart yarn. It is indestructible and I still wear it.”

Knitting is a family affair for Hirsch—almost all of her female relatives are knitters. “This is a heritage in our family, and its tentacles have reached deeply into our lives,” she says. So much so that Hirsch has been involved in the entire production line: raising sheep, buying whole fleeces and learning to process natural fibers into yarn on a double-treadle Majacraft spinning wheel.

Hirsch cites nature and “the history of fiber crafts in Western North Carolina” as her inspirations. “I don’t use acrylic yarn, but rather gorgeous natural fibers—wool, alpaca, silk—to make my Aran knit Teddy Bear sweaters and needle-felted animals and dryer balls,” she says. “I use natural essential oils to scent some of those dryer balls in order to reduce the use of chemicals and artificial ingredients.”

When Hirsch retired in 2023, she decided it was time to present her work for jurying at Dogwood Crafters, a cooperative arts and crafts gallery in Dillsboro, where she is now a represented member.

“There I have found a warm and welcoming community,” she says. “I enjoy being surrounded by such creative talent, and the camaraderie of folks who love to work with their hands.”

See Hirsch’s work, along with the juried work of more than 100 other regional crafters, at the Dogwood Crafters Gallery, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Dogwood Crafters is located at 90 Webster Street, Dillsboro. Learn more at DogwoodCrafters.com or call the store at 828.586.2248.