WNC Crafts: The Artful Chair Finds New Home at Marshall High Studios

For Jenny Ellis, owner of The Artful Chair, a recent move signaled not an ending, but a beginning. After a brief time in a studio on Weaverville’s Main Street, circumstances shifted and she was drawn to Marshall High Studios. “Marshall High Studios felt like destiny—a chance to ‘go back to school,’ but this time with fabrics, tools and imagination instead of textbooks,” says Ellis.

The new location provides both inspiration and space to grow. “You can still feel its history as a school, but now it hums with fresh creativity,” says Ellis. “Walking the halls, you hear the sounds of brushes, sewing machines, pottery wheels and laughter—it’s inspiring. My own studio has more space and light, which allows me to both create my artful chairs and share the craft with students. The energy here is contagious, and I love being surrounded by fellow makers who support and inspire one another.”

The move has also carried a sense of symbolism. “On the very first day I moved in, I found a silvery checkerspot butterfly resting—its life complete—on the windowsill,” says Ellis. “To me, it felt like a quiet message: transformation, rebirth and the beauty of new beginnings. Butterflies carry powerful symbolism—metamorphosis, hope, joy and connection to spirit. That little messenger reminded me that this move wasn’t an ending, but a transformation into something new and full of light.”

Ellis has designed the studio to serve as both workshop and classroom. “On one side, I design and upholster my signature chairs—pieces that tell stories through fabric, hides and texture. On the other, I host small group upholstery classes where students learn how to bring new life to old furniture. Just like school once was, this space is about learning, growth and discovery—only now with a creative twist.”

Much like the butterfly she discovered, Ellis sees her new studio as a moment of transformation. “Here in Marshall, I’m ready to spread new wings,” she says.

The Artful Chair is located at 115 Blannahassett Island Road, Marshall. Hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with additional flexible hours on weekends.