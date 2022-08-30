Wood Berry Gallery Now Open in Downtown Saluda

Rhonda Woodbery and Mark Holland turned their vision of a gallery that connects people and communities through the healing power of art into a reality when they opened the doors of Wood Berry Gallery in April. The downtown Saluda space specializes in contemporary art and fine crafts from WNC and Upstate SC.

“Coming out of the pandemic, Mark and I wanted a place where people could heal and see the beauty of artists from the region,” says Woodbery.

The gallery carries a wide range of styles and mediums. Its collection includes abstract paintings, contemporary landscapes, still lifes, sculptural ceramics, animal carvings, art jewelry and other fine crafts. Artists exhibiting work include David Skinner and Jacqui Fehl, of Asheville; Libby Skamfer, from Columbus; Janet Leazenby, of Hendersonville; Lisa Hager, from Lake Lure; and Ann Gleason and Wan Marsh, of Tryon.

“We select artists who have a proven track record of gallery sales plus high-quality craftsmanship and technique,” says Holland. “We are a big-city gallery in a small town, curating fine paintings and craft.”

Woodbery is owner/partner of Worley, Woodbery, & Associates accounting firm in Asheville and part owner of Nova Kitchen and Bath, Inc. in Arden. Holland has been an artist his entire life and has exhibited work in galleries in the southwest and southeast. His work is included in private collections and institutions in the US and Mexico, and is also on display at Wood Berry.

Wood Berry Gallery is at 66 East Main Street, Saluda. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 12–6 p.m. Learn more by visiting WoodBerryGallery.net or calling 828.769.9034.