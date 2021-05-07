Woodturner, Basket Maker Jerry Maxey at Lucy Clark Gallery

The Lucy Clark Gallery and Studio now represents woodturner and basket maker Jerry Maxey. “There is a rhythm and balance to Jerry’s work that is at once intricate and uniquely abstract,” says gallery owner Lucy Clark. “Each piece is different and Jerry does something that I haven’t seen before, taking wood and basket making to an elevated art form. I am thrilled to be able to represent him.”

Maxey says the appreciation is mutual. “I feel honored for my work to be included in such a collection of gorgeous art,” he says. Maxey long enjoyed working with wood and weaving as separate crafts before combining them for his signature basket vessels with wooden bases and rims. “Shaping wood on the lathe allows me to make the same kinds of curving shapes that my weaving style, wicker weave, is best suited to make,” he says. “The wood elements give the work a satisfying visual weight that cannot be achieved by weaving alone.”

His work is deeply inspired by the natural world, with color palettes featuring earth tones, teals, burgundies, blues and golds. “These contrasts allow me to make strong patterns and clear designs in the weaving,” he says. “My shapes are often inspired by pottery shapes, especially ancient Greek and Roman pots and amphorea. Some shapes come from stretching the boundaries and limitations of the weaving process itself.”

The Lucy Clark Gallery is located at 51 West Main Street in Brevard. For more information, visit LucyClarkGallery.com or JerryMaxey.com.