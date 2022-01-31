Woolworth Holds Its Highly Anticipated Winter Sale

The FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk holds its 9th Annual Studio Clearing Sale Tuesday, February 1, through Monday, February 28. Many of the gallery’s 170 local artists offer discounted prices on work they are discontinuing or clearing from their studios. In some cases, artists are offering work they consider “seconds,” pieces in which it is likely that only they, as artists, are aware of imperfections. On sale are prints, paintings, photographs, pottery, glass, jewelry, mixed media and fiber works. Artists will continue to bring work to the sale throughout the month.

For artists, the event provides both a boost in income during slower winter months and an opportunity to clean out their spaces for new work. “The sale provides a place for me to send out pots that I have collected throughout the year that maybe have a slight defect or are forms that I no longer make or have space for,” says ceramic artist Joey Sheehan. His contribution to the sale will be a “mish mash” of plates, bowls, platters and mugs. “The seconds sale is one of the only opportunities that I provide for customers to get really deeply discounted pieces of art,” he says. “Everyone loves a good bargain bin.”

Jeweler Q Evon also looks forward to being a part of this annual event and has had customers from three states away make the trip to Asheville to browse among and purchase pieces. “Because we produce both one-of-a-kind pieces and production work in my studio, we have a fair amount of catalog samples and discontinued pieces that we stash away over the year,” she says. She will also be using the sale to clear out colored gemstone pieces that, due to supply chain issues, cannot be reproduced at this time. “The sale is a great way for us to recoup our cost of goods and invest in the next season of designing,” she says.

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.