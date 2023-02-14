Woolworth Walk Annual Seconds Sale Runs Through February

Woolworth Walk will host its 10th Annual Seconds/Studio Clearing Sale through the end of the month in the FW Gallery. Many of the gallery’s 170 artists participate in the sale, which features not only slightly imperfect “seconds” items but also experimental pieces and discontinued lines of work that artists are trying to clear out from their studios.

Tori Motyl has spent two years playing with glaze testing and layering to find combinations she likes, and Seconds Sale shoppers can benefit from her experimentation. “This has resulted in hundreds of pieces in all sorts of colors and patterns,” she says. “The majority of testing has been done on dinnerware and serveware pieces but I will also have several tabletop and floor vessels available at deeply discounted prices.” Motyl’s ceramics are microwave, dishwasher, oven and food safe.

Motyl says artistic research and development like this creates a number of unique pieces that may not have a home elsewhere, so the Seconds Sale provides a useful outlet for artists. “Veteran Woolworth Seconds Sale shoppers know that when they come to this sale, it’s not just the slightly off-colored or scratch-and-dent art at amazing prices they are looking for, it’s the one-of-a-kind, experimental, passion project work that artists have been keeping in their studios all year and that are finally available to be purchased,” she says.

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.