Woolworth Walk: Art Boxes by Lori Jusino

Woolworth Walk will highlight assemblage artist Lori Jusino in the FW Gallery for the month of August. Jusino, who arrived in Asheville in 2013 after living in New York’s Hudson River Valley and the Caribbean, creates mixed media sculptural assemblages in a variety of themes ranging from inspirational to Victorian steampunk. There will be an opening reception at the gallery on Friday, August 5.

Jusino says the past five years have been crucial for her in discovering her artistic voice. “This show is an example of the freedom I’ve attained to date,” she says. “It’s another step in my artistic journey to bring messages to those who will receive them, to give people a taste of divine love. To gladden hearts and bring encouragement and smiles is very rewarding to me.”

Jusino says she is inspired by “God’s Spirit and faith, imagination and whimsy.” Many of the finished works begin with just a single item, be it a cigar box, doll parts, vintage items, natural resources or rusty found materials. “I may pick up an object and intuitively know what it will become,” she says. “I can see it in my mind’s eye. As materials are gathered, the narrative forms and the message becomes clear.”

She enjoys watching viewers take in her work and make discoveries. “Part of the payoff for me is drawing the viewer in by the unexpected,” she says. “This simple yet complex show is about God’s love for people. When received with a heartfelt response, it opens the door to deepening the inner realms with peace and rest despite the chaos in the world; a timely message for today.”

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.