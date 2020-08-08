Woolworth Walk Features Work of Two Artists in August

Through August, Woolworth Walk will highlight jeweler Sylvia McCollum and mixed media artist Martha Johnson in the FW Gallery. Both are former nurses and some common themes appear in their work. “While our art is very different,” says McCollum, “our art shows the love of our mediums and the results of taking diverse elements and combining different colors, textures and shapes to develop a unique visual piece.”

McCollum has been with Woolworth Walk for eight years and will be displaying her Guardian Spirit and Dancing Spirit necklaces in this show, as well as a collection very dear to her heart. “My Circles of Hope Faces of Courage collection is inspired by my experiences as a two-time breast cancer survivor,” she says. “I hope visitors can see the effort I put into taking the raw elements and shaping them into wearable art.”

This will be Johnson’s first show in the FW Gallery and she will be making new, large-scale works specifically for the exhibition. She’s recently been playing with a new technique in which she creates an abstract acrylic painting to use as a base for various collage materials. “I love using color and texture in my work and Sylvia’s work is also very textural, evocative and soothing,” says Johnson. “In this time of increased stress and anxiety, I hope that our art can help soothe the soul.”

For more information, including gallery hours, visit WoolworthWalk.com.