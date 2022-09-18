Woolworth Walk Hosts Joint Show of Fiber Art

Woolworth Walk will highlight the work of fiber artists Mary Stori and Judy Simmons in the FW Gallery for the month of September. “Our work is often inspired by nature, featuring fabrics that each of us have dyed or printed using a variety of methods,” says Stori. The two artists have had joint exhibits at the NC Arboretum that “confirmed the compatibility of our subjects, colors and high quality construction,” says Stori. “The diversity of our styles captures a fresh approach to the tradition of quilt making, while also providing an appreciative nod to our mountain surroundings.”

Stori was initially recognized in the quilt world for her whimsical, embellished art quilts and her skill with beading on fiber. After she relocated from Wisconsin to WNC, her artistic focus started to change. “It was apparent the excessive elements of my beaded theme-based work was out of step with my new surroundings,” she says. “My art quilts now have evolved, becoming less cluttered, often influenced by nature and are usually made using my own dyed or printed fabrics.” For this fall show, Stori created pieces that celebrate autumn in the mountains.

Simmons’ mother handed her a needle, thread and fabric when she was five and told her to make something. This early exposure contributed to a life-long fascination with fabric. Simmons will be displaying works made using her current favorite technique, eco-printing, which utilizes flowers and leaves to print on fabric through the application of heat, pressure and moisture.

Both artists are eager to show visitors that fiber is art, too, and quilts aren’t always intended for use on the bed, but rather for framing and hanging upon a wall to admire. “I’m hoping for many people to stop by and see how the use of fabric, thread and surface design techniques can turn into something quite wonderful,” says Simmons.

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.