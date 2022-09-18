Works by Anne Marie Brown at Asheville Gallery of Art

Through Friday, September 30, Asheville Gallery of Art will highlight the paintings of Anne Marie Brown in Full Circle. “As I go out to paint,” says Brown, “I hope the images I see and capture that touch my heart will touch the hearts of those who see the painting. Thus, the circle is complete.”

Brown, a prolific painter who creates about a painting a day, started painting while living in South Florida in 2006. Her subject matter while living there trended towards palm trees, beaches, birds and flowers in bright colors. “Moving to the mountains has changed that significantly,” she says. “Whereas my paintings were closer to graphic design, now they have mellowed and matured into a more painterly, peaceful style, with moody mountains and luscious gardens. I still love color, though, and try to incorporate as much as I can without it overwhelming the painting.”

The show will feature a variety of works in different sizes, shapes, subjects and prices, with some small watercolors for as little as $50. “Lots of people refer to my pieces as ‘happy art,’” she says, “and I agree with them.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.