Wortham Center Offers New Summer Day Camps

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is excited to announce new summer day camps at its downtown Asheville facility: the Wortham Arts Summer Camps with Bright Star Touring Theatre. Each week-long session offers nonstop opportunities for kids to express themselves through arts-based games, activities and field trips, with varying theatrical focuses based on age range. Campers then have the chance to shine on one of the Wortham Center’s professional stages at an end-of-week showcase for family and friends.

“Bright Star offers a wealth of age-specific programs with a focus on education in areas that align with Wortham’s programming for young people,” says Wortham Arts’ managing director Rae Geoffrey. “In the inaugural year of our camps, we decided to engage their professional team, who already have a successful model, to lead the sessions.”

The camps are in July and are offered for ages 8–9, 10–11 and 12–13. For younger children, the camp will be a fun-filled week of superhero-themed creative play, providing opportunities to wiggle, sing, dance and shout their way through creative expression in arts-based games, activities and field trips. For the older groups, students will develop their own super-character and weave them into an original performance through a week of super adventures and drama instruction. Campers will learn life-long skills such as collaboration, communication, self-confidence and leadership.

The new day camps are part of the Wortham Center’s programming expansions made possible by additions and renovations to its space. The camps cost $325, with scholarships available through the Wortham Center’s Y.E.S. Fund.

“We hope children leave these programs with confidence, joy, pride and knowledge that they can use their unique powers to do great things,” says Geoffrey.

Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. To learn more, visit WorthamArts.org or call 828.257.4530.