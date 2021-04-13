Habitat At Home Photo Contest Runs Through May 15

By Emma Castleberry

Conserving Carolina will host the second annual Habitat at Home Photo Contest through May 15. “This contest calls attention to opportunities for habitat restoration at our homes and it gives people the chance to inspire each other,” says Rose Jenkins Lane, communications and marketing director at Conserving Carolina. Photographs must be taken in 2021 at your home or in your neighborhood. Eligible individuals must live in Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Polk, Rutherford or Transylvania counties in North Carolina, or in Greenville, Oconee, Pickens or Spartanburg counties in South Carolina. Photographs must feature at least one of the following: native plants, wildlife habitat improvement projects and/or wildlife.

“You don’t have to be a world-class photographer to enter the contest,” says Jenkins Lane. “While the finalists in the contest are likely to be beautiful photos, we’re also giving shout-outs for entries that are impressive in other ways, like a striking wildlife sighting, an inspiring habitat improvement project, a great video or a great youth entry.”

Sara Jackson of Bat Cave, along with her four-year-old son Griffin, submitted a photo of a blooming lady slipper orchid for last year’s contest. “It was a big deal because we had been watching it for months,” she says. “We got so excited when it finally bloomed; it was one of those special glimpses of the wonder of nature through the eyes of a child. Connecting people to the land through photography seems so natural. It’s great to see other local flora and fauna, and how others are preserving their piece of this special place.”

To enter, submit your photo or video on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #habitatathome2021. You must make it a public post. If you are not on social media, you may submit contest entries by emailing them to rose@conservingcarolina.org. For more information, visit ConservingCarolina.org/2021-habitat-at-home-photo-contest.