Faculty Biennial Exhibition at WCU Fine Art Museum

The WCU Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center will open the School of Art and Design Faculty Biennial Exhibition 2019 on Tuesday, January 15, with an opening reception on Thursday, January 17, from 5–7 p.m. The exhibition, which runs through May 3, will feature the work of 16 faculty members in the School of Art and Design. “This exhibition gives faculty the opportunity to share their work with peers and students,” says Heather Mae Erickson, assistant professor of art and ceramics area head in the School of Art and Design. “My students often ask about the work I am creating. There is not always time in the semester to go deep into my personal research and current project. This is a time to celebrate our work and talk about the different types of research and artistic practices that come together to make up the School of Art and Design.” The exhibition will feature ceramics from Erickson’s “The Perfect Imperfection Collection: Bird Series.”

Erin Adams, associate professor and program coordinator of interior design, says the exhibition also allows faculty members to engage with each other and illustrates the variety of disciplines within the School of Art and Design. In a departure from typical gallery art, Adams will be displaying her custom-designed tiny house on wheels. “Upon seeing my work, it is my hope that students, faculty and community members will realize that there are viable alternative housing solutions that can reduce your impact on the environment and reduce the reliance upon heavy mortgage obligations,” she says.

The WCU Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center is located at 199 Centennial Drive in Cullowhee. All WCU Fine Art Museum exhibitions and receptions are free and open to the public. For further information, visit Arts.WCU.edu/Biennial or call 828.227.3591