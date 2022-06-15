Shop Talk: Healthy Harvest Wellness Boutique

Healthy Harvest Wellness Boutique began as a mother/daughter-owned-and-operated health food store. Daughter Stella Godwin now has the honor of shepherding the business into its 23rd year. “My goal at one time was to become an art therapist,” Stella says. “I later realized that my education could be incorporated into what I do at the shop and on our organic farm, where we have our studio space, surrounded by natural inspiration.”

She studied herbalism, psychology, art and massotherapy, and has many years of experience managing natural foods stores. “I learned many things and am very grateful to now own an independent shop, which I rebranded after the pandemic, not as a health food store but as a wellness boutique,” she says. “Healing oneself is a holistic process; it involves self-care of the body, of the mind and of the personality, or spirit.”

Healthy Harvest Wellness Boutique is located at 29 West French Broad Street, Suite 105, in Brevard. Follow on Instagram @healthyharvestwellnessboutique.