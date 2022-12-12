Shop Talk: Isa’s French Bistro

Pete Crockett, chef of Isa’s French Bistro, was born in New Hampshire, but attended culinary school in Charleston, SC. He accepted his first position as executive chef for Charleston’s popular bourbon steakhouse CURE. “CURE was named top steakhouse in Charleston by Thrillist magazine,” Pete says.

He and his wife Margaret moved to Asheville to raise their daughters in the mountains. Pete fell in love with Isa’s French Bistro’s vision and the freedom he had to develop an “approachable French” menu, a Southern take on traditional French cuisine. An artist at heart, Pete enjoys using unique ingredients and new approaches to create truly memorable dishes for his guests. “I strive to lead with a ‘no rules’ approach, encouraging my team members to be artists themselves,” he says.

Isa’s French Bistro is located at 1 Battery Park Avenue in downtown Asheville. Learn more at IsasBistro.com.