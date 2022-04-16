Shop Talk: Lotus Herban Spa

A native Ashevillian, Rebecca Biggers traveled to New York in her early twenties to study nutrition and health and, later, esthetics and cosmetology. Eighteen months after graduating, she moved back to Asheville and opened Lola Salon. “Being so young, I didn’t have the concept of failure,” she says. “I trusted my gut.”

When it was time to add Lotus Herban Spa to her salon business, she trusted her intuition again—this time for different reasons. “Last year, I had a tumor removed from my spine,” she says. “Bedridden for eight months, Lotus Spa became the dream I used to heal myself.”

Rebecca envisioned a spa that would encourage people to prioritize self-care before a catastrophic event made it necessary. She pictured every detail: the herbal apothecary, her future clients and the holistic services she would offer. When she was well enough, Rebecca enrolled in herbalism school, began working with a health coach and started relying on her education in nutrition and health.

“I need to share the knowledge and practices that healed me,” she says. “I feel more awake and beautiful in the aftermath of my crisis, and I want to help people find that beauty and self-love in themselves.”

Lotus Herban Spa is located at 60 Biltmore Avenue, in Asheville. Learn more at LolaAndLotus.com.