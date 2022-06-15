Shop Talk: Meadowsweet Creamery

Like many Western North Carolina residents, Andrea Hasselbacher and Michael Clem were attracted to the outdoor opportunities available in the Appalachian Mountains. Before moving to Asheville, Andrea ran an ice cream sandwich business in Somerville, MA. During the pandemic, Andrea and Michael started making ice cream at home together. The couple enjoyed the practice so much, they decided to bring some of Andrea’s old recipes back to life, flavors like olive oil and rosemary, ginger pear ricotta and orange blossom lemon curd.

“We love creating unique flavors and changing the way people traditionally think about ice cream,” Michael says. “There are so many options in Madison County where we can source local and sustainable ingredients; we strive to create flavors that you would never expect to see at an ice cream shop.”

Meadowsweet Creamery is located at 37 Library Street in Mars Hill. To learn more, visit MeadowsweetCreamery.com, email meadowsweetcreamery@gmail.com or find on Instagram.