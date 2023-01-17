Shop Talk: PB & Jay’s Café

Kirsten Fuchs has always loved the idea of opening a café to serve gourmet nut butter, jam sandwiches, delicious baked goods and coffee. “I grew up eating PB&Js, and they still bring back fond memories of my childhood,” she says.

The café was also named after Fuchs’ father, a voice and music theory professor, who recently passed away. “He was so proud of the café and was able to see all of his music displayed there,” she adds.

Fuchs’ other business, Baked Pie Company, delivers fresh and made-from-scratch baked goods to the café, which Fuchs says “is just the icing on the cake, literally and figuratively.” The staff is young and vibrant. Fuchs’ daughter Brielle manages PB & Jay’s and hopes to inherit the café in the future.

PB & Jay’s is located at 3445 Hendersonville Road in Fletcher. Learn more at PBJaysCafe.com or by calling 828.376.3711.