Shop Talk: Triveda Wellness

This April, after several setbacks related to the pandemic, Zach Smith officially opened Triveda Wellness with two ideas in mind: the first was to partner with a wide range of local wellness providers, and the second was to offer a combination of traditional and modern wellness services, classes and resources. “I believe strongly in the power of community and diversity,” says Smith. “By matching clients with a range of partner services, we provide a truly holistic approach to wellbeing.”

Zach has worked in the wellness field most of his life. “After graduating with a degree in psychology, I worked with individuals struggling with acute mental health issues,” he says. Later, he completed a Master in Business Administration in order to pair his knowledge of the wellness industry with his entrepreneurial vision for Triveda.

“Our unique services include infrared light therapy, esthetics, massage therapy and small-group yoga and energy work—all under one roof,” Smith says.

Triveda Wellness is located at 32 Broadway, Suite 240, in downtown Asheville. Learn more at TrivedaWellness.com.