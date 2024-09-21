Shop Talk: West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness

Long-time nurse Dawn Hanson co-founded West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness with medical director Dr. Anita Dormer. “We wanted to integrate wellness, regenerative aesthetics, safety and holistic health into one inclusive environment,” says Hanson. “Our goal is to provide treatments that utilize the body’s own healing abilities.”

The medical spa offers massage, radiofrequency microneedling, TriLift facial toning treatments, dermal fillers, platelet-rich fibrin and other state-of-the-art technologies designed to naturally revise skin conditions and improve overall skin health. “We are thrilled about our acupuncturist, who will be joining us soon to expand our wellness offerings,” Hanson says.

The most rewarding part of her work, she adds, is seeing the positive impact her treatments have on her clients’ confidence and well-being. “Helping people feel their best and enhancing their natural beauty in a safe and welcoming environment is incredibly fulfilling,” she says.

Learn more at WestAshevilleAesthetics.com.