Shop Talks: Elements Wellness Spa

Elements Wellness Spa owner Gretchen Hogan took her first yoga class in college. “I’d never felt such deep relaxation and body awareness before,” she says. She spent the next two decades immersed in yoga teacher trainings, spiritual pilgrimages and wellness research.

Gretchen purchased Elements in 2020 from its previous owners. “They had established a beautiful presence in Brevard, and it was a joy to step in, rebrand it under my own vision and continue to foster a healing sanctuary,” she says.

With experience as the CFO for a variety of startups across the country, Gretchen was well equipped to manage all aspects of her business. “I am thrilled to apply my financial acumen to a more holistic endeavor.”

Gretchen’s goal is to help people feel good in their bodies. “Many of us ignore the body’s wisdom,” she says. “For me, it’s as simple as pausing to breathe or checking in with a part of my body that feels tight and listening to what it’s saying.”

Elements Wellness Spa is located at 29 West French Broad Street in Brevard. Learn more at ElementsWellnessSpa.com.