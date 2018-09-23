Art on Main Returns to Hendersonville

A long-running Henderson County tradition returns Saturday and Sunday, September 29–30, with the 59th Art on Main celebration of fine arts and fine crafts. This juried and judged festival will feature more than 90 artists along Hendersonville’s historic Main Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

This will be the seventh Art on Main festival for Diane Dean, a Hendersonville artist who works in acrylics and mixed media/collage. Her first festival led to a decision to move to the area full-time and now she volunteers to help coordinate the event each year. Beginning last year, the show was moved from the sidewalks to the street. “For our street debut, the weather was fabulous and the crowds huge,” Dean says. “All the artists I know and customers I spoke with were thrilled with the new set-up. Compared to other shows I have done, the space along Main Street with benches and shade trees and lots of room for each artist to spread out is wonderful for both artists and shoppers.”

The selection process ensures quality representation in a wide variety of mediums, including clay, fused glass, wood, metal, painting and fiber. Local and regional artists participate as well as others from states beyond the southeast region.

Several Southern Highland Craft Guild members will be among participants in this year’s show. “The Art on Main Committee is very pleased to have these artists participating,” says Kim Adams, event coordinator. “The fact that they are Guild members means their work has already been deemed exceptional in craftsmanship and design.”

Live art demonstrations will be held throughout the weekend. Past demonstrations have included blacksmithing, basket making and raku pottery firing.

Art on Main was begun in 1959 by the Art League of Henderson County and today is coordinated by the Arts Council of Henderson County.

For a list of participating artists and more information about Art on Main, visit acofhc.org, contact the Arts Council of Henderson County at acofhc@bellsouth.net or call 828.693.8504.