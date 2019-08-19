Asheville’s Organicfest Celebrates ‘Bee-ing’ Green

In it’s 18th year, Organicfest returns to Asheville’s Pack Square on Sunday, August 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The family-friendly event celebrating and promoting the goodness of an organic lifestyle and healthy, organic foods includes the Bee Organic Parade at 1 p.m. welcoming kids of all ages in the celebration of pollinators and organic gardening.

Paraders dressed as their favorite “good” bug are invited to join Asheville’s Queen Bee Debra Roberts and the Faerie Kin Bee Stiltwalkers at 12:45 near the round stage in the center of Pack Square across from the Asheville Fire Department. After the parade, the Faerie Kin Bees, a troupe that raises awareness about ecological issues through song, dance, story and blessings, will mingle with those in attendance.

Eco-friendly arts and crafts and games such as giant pillow corn hole will be part of the day’s activities. Other events include live music, face painting, informational booths and an organic market. Organic food options include vegan ice cream from The Hop, MacDaddy’s lemonade and handmade Blunt Bavarian pretzels.

Organicfest, a low-impact, green event incorporating recycling and composting, is presented by a local, all-volunteer, nonprofit group that partners with Asheville GreenWorks.