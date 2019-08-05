The second biennial Get Off the Grid Fest will be held Friday, August 9, through Sunday, August 11, at Warren Wilson College. The initial festival was held on the weekend of the full solar eclipse in 2017. “The festival was the vision of Bill Fleming and his wife, Jacqueline Howard, and was co-created with fellow community members and everyday citizens from all walks of life and varied backgrounds, concerned about our shared environment,” says Stephanie Crawford, publicity manager for the festival. “This unfolding project is coming out of a deep reverence for our planet at large and our immediate shared communities and environment. We come together with the intention of being earnest agents of healing for our communities, food systems and ever-changing climate of the future.”

The festival will feature presenters from across the southeast performing demonstrations and workshops on topics like solar energy, food sustainability and land conservation. Live music is also on the schedule, including a headlining performance by Rising Appalachia on Saturday night. There will also be family-friendly events, food, dance and yoga workshops. Online ticket sales end on Friday, August 9, at 3 p.m. and the festival begins at 4 p.m.