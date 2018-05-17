Hendersonville to Host 25th Annual Garden Jubilee

Eight blocks of Hendersonville’s Main Street will be lined with all things garden for the 25th annual Garden Jubilee on Saturday, May 26, and Sunday, May 27. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, more than 170 vendors will participate in the signature downtown festival, which was named a Top 20 event in the Southeast for May by the Southeast Tourism Society. “Although Garden Jubilee has attracted sellers from as far away as New Hampshire, Florida and Texas, the show is mostly about regional growers, crafters and other vendors,” says Michael Arrowood with the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority. “Many of the plant vendors are local to Henderson County, Western North Carolina or Upstate South Carolina, as are a large proportion of the artists and crafters.”

Visitors can browse a number of plants including herbs, perennials, annuals and vegetables, as well as home and garden décor, outdoor furniture, gardening tools, planters and birdhouses. This will be the first Garden Jubilee event for Amy Landers, a teacher and writer at GardensThatMatter.com, a website that helps families grow gardens for food and wildlife habitat. “At our booth, we’ll have a fun hands-on activity especially for kids, products to help families garden and lots of educational handouts as well,” says Landers. “While we teach primarily online, we live in Hendersonville and are thrilled to be part of this community celebration of gardening. Gardening is one of the best ways I know to live sustainably and deliciously.”

The Garden Jubilee is free to attend. For more information, see visithendersonvillenc.org/garden-jubilee.