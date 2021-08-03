Raffle for Vintage Minimoog Signed by Bob Moog

The Bob Moog Foundation hosts its 15th Anniversary Raffle featuring a highly coveted, fully restored vintage Minimoog synthesizer signed by Bob Moog himself. The raffle marks the beginning of the Foundation’s celebration of 15 years of preserving the pioneering legacy of Dr. Bob Moog, and its continued work inspiring future generations of innovators through the intersection of science, music, and technology. The raffle began August 2, and ends August 30, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. or when all 5,000 tickets sell out.

The Minimoog featured in the 15th Anniversary Raffle is serial number 6572, built at Moog Music’s Williamsville, NY, factory during the mid 70s and has an estimated value of over $9,500. This Minimoog has been scrupulously restored by venerated synthesizer technician Wes Taggart of Analogics. It is in excellent technical and physical condition, with minor physical flaws that are commensurate with the age of the instrument.

“The Bob Moog Foundation is excited to offer this extraordinarily special Minimoog synthesizer with Bob’s distinct signature in concert with our upcoming 15th anniversary later this month,” says Michelle Moog-Koussa, executive director. “The Foundation formally launched on August 21, 2006, exactly one year after Bob’s passing. Since that time, his legacy and spirit have been the inspiration that fuels our work in education, archive preservation, and the creation of our beloved Moogseum. We hope that the winner of this Minimoog will also be deeply inspired by Bob’s spirit.”

The Minimoog Model D is widely regarded as the most iconic analog synthesizer of all time and has been recognized as such by the likes of MusicRadar and SonicState.com. Its internal wiring configuration and front panel layout have defined the general synthesizer configuration for decades. It is renowned for its robust, incomparable bass and lead sounds, which are rooted in its three voltage-controlled oscillators (one of which can be used as a low frequency oscillator) and its legendary filters. The Minimoog uses a 4-pole (24 dB/octave) low-pass filter with cutoff, resonance, ADS envelope, and keyboard tracking controls. To this day, Moog’s filter design is widely regarded as the standard to which all others are compared.

Funds raised from the raffle will be used to continue growing the Foundation’s hallmark educational project, Dr. Bob’s SoundSchool, currently inspiring over 3,000 elementary school students per year through the science of sound and poised to grow nationwide in 2022. The raffle will also help support the Moogseum, an immersive, experiential facility located in Asheville, which brings Moog’s pioneering legacy and the science of sound and synthesis alive for people of all ages. The Moogseum opened in late May 2019 and has welcomed more than 10,000 visitors from all over the world.

Raffle tickets are $20 each, six for $100, 14 for $200, or 40 for $500. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/AnniversaryMinimoogRaffle