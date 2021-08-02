$18 Per Hour & Beyond Job Fair Set for August 10

Mountain Area Workforce Development will be holding a $18 per Hour and Beyond Job Fair featuring more than 70 local employers Tuesday, August 10, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the WNC Agricultural Center’s Virginia Boone Building in Fletcher. The employers will be featuring thousands of job opportunities available paying $18 per hour and more.

The $18 Per Hour job fair is offered in partnership with the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, Brevard/Transylvania Chamber of Commerce, Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, and Madison County Chamber of Commerce. The event follows the successful “$17 per Hour and Beyond Job Fair” in June, which attracted more than 300 job seekers. To increase awareness of good paying jobs in the region, the minimum threshold has been increased to $18 per hour and more.

To participate in the fair, employers must offer at least one position paying $18 per hour or more. There is no cost for employers to participate, and snacks and drinks will be offered to employers. Employer registration will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis with limited spaces available. Employers will be assigned to either an indoor or outdoor space. For the outdoor spaces, the employer must provide a weighted tent to participate.

Employers who want to join the fair can find more information at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SFQZDXK for information.

The Virginia Boone Building is located at 761 Boylston Highway, Fletcher, across from the Asheville Regional Airport, on NC 280. The entrance to the job fair will be at Gate 5.