A Christmas Memory One-Man Show is Dec. 18-19

Truman Capote’s story, A Christmas Memory, will be presented as a one-man show by actor and theologian E.R. Haire, Jr. at The Episcopal Church of St. John in the Wilderness. Performances will be held Saturday, December 18, and Sunday, December 19, at 2 p.m. in the church’s Wilderness Room on Rutledge Drive across from the sanctuary.

A Christmas Memory takes place during the Great Depression of the 1930s. Until he was 10 years old, Truman Capote lived with elderly relatives in a small town in rural Alabama. The story is a frank, autobiographical account of those years, especially of his relationship with one of the elderly cousins, Miss Sook Faulk.

The greatest examples of Capote’s skillfulness as a writer are found among the stories inspired by his early childhood and the relationships he forged growing up in the rural South.

A Christmas Memory first appeared in Mademoiselle Magazine in the late 1950s, when Capote was 27 years old, and has since become one of his most beloved and bestselling works.

Capote was a flamboyant figure in both literary and cultural circles. Controversial, colorful and complex, he was a writer of uncommon grace. His best-known works include Breakfast at Tiffany’s, In Cold Blood, Other Voices Other Rooms, and The Grass Harp. He died in 1984 at the age of 59.

Haire is a North Carolina native whose professional achievements combine acting and theology. In Los Angeles, he worked as an actor and at Paramount Studios. Theater credits in Los Angeles include The Foreigner, You Can’t Take It With You, Hamlet, Henry V, Richard III, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, and the comedy spoof Riffs of Shakespeare. A member of the Screen Actors Guild, he has appeared in some forgettable films, and on the daytime TV drama your grandmother might have watched, Days of Our Lives.

Haire earned a Master of Sacred Theology degree from Yale University Divinity School, focusing on drama and worship. In 2017, he earned a PhD. in theology and ethics from the University ofnEdinburgh in Scotland.

The show is free to the public, however attendance is limited to 30 people per performance and RSVP is required. Click here for more info and to sign-up or visit StJohnFlatRock.org.

Face masks (covering nose and mouth) and physical distancing are required. Temperatures will be taken at the door.