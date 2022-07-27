A Conservation Celebration Set for August 27 in Tuxedo

Conserving Carolina will host its 22nd annual Conservation Celebration Saturday, August 27, from 4-8 p.m. at Falling Creek Camp in Tuxedo. The annual event is the organization’s largest benefit and will feature a gourmet meal by Good Life Catering Company, local wine by Saint Paul Mountain Winery, local craft beer, music by Zoe and Cloyd with Bennett Sullivan, and a drawing for a getaway. There will also be an online auction associated with the event that will be open to the public.

Falling Creek Camp is a Christian boy’s summer camp, and through a conservation easement with Conserving Carolina, it is now protected forever. Event guests will enjoy the beautiful 900-acre property overlooking the Green River Valley and multiple lakes.

Part of the camp’s mission is to help boys understand their relationship with nature and how to be good stewards of the environment. Falling Creek has worked to permanently protect over 150 acres of forest land from being developed by using conservation easements.

With an amazing view of protected lands, this camp is an ideal location to celebrate and benefit conservation. This event celebrates Conserving Carolina’s accomplishments protecting land and water, restoring natural habitat, and connecting people to the land through environmental education and outdoor recreation.

Without the support of community partners, this work would not be possible. Conserving Carolina extends a special thanks to Hunter Subaru and Beverly-Hanks & Associates, as premier sponsors of the 2022 Conservation Celebration. An extra special thanks to Yates and Marisa Pharr, the owners of Falling Creek Camp, for hosting the 2022 Celebration.

For more information or tickets, visit ConservationCelebration.org or contact Jenn Tutor, donor relations manager, at 828.697.5777 ext. 209 or jenn@conservingcarolina.org. For more information on Conserving Carolina, visit www.conservingcarolina.org.