The Gallery at Flat Rock will host a new studio exhibition featuring the work of wood sculptor Holland Van Gores and painter Julie Van Gores, Holland’s daughter. An opening reception will be held Tuesday, September 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. with music provided by Rick Kuncicky. The exhibition will run September 14 through 16, from 12 to 4 p.m. each day.

For more information, call the Gallery at Flat Rock at 828.698.7000 or visit galleryflatrock.com.