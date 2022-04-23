ACA Children’s Theatre to Present HUMAN

Asheville Creative Arts (ACA), Asheville’s professional children’s theatre, returns to live theatre with a 60-minute, multisensory puppetry experience, the world premiere of HUMAN, April 28 through May 15. Performances will be held Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m., with special performances Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m., at The Tina McGuire Theatre at The Wortham Center for Performing Arts.

In the story, humans are extinct and the world as we knew it has ended leaving the Octopus with a decision to make … Will it be willing to give up one of its three hearts in order to create a new, more sensitive human being? Will it be willing to give humanity a second chance? HUMAN is told through the windows of a sunken submarine, using images of the human heart, and a hybrid of puppetry styles. Meant to be enjoyed by children 5 and older and their families, it is comprised of projection design, sound design, dance, puppetry, and sensory play that explore what it means to be HUMAN.

The play is written, directed and designed by Nehprii Amenii (CLICK, CLACK, MOO) and features original music from Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby with lyrics by Martha Redbone, Aaron Whitby and Nehprii Amenii. Choreography is by Amparo Chigui Santiago.

“In a world increasingly mediated by technology and flattened screens, this piece will offer a space for audiences of all ages to explore humanness, touch, and interconnectedness,” Amenii says.

This production of HUMAN is supported, in part, with awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, the North Carolina Arts Council, The Henson Foundation Family Grant, and has been developed as part of New Victory LabWorks at the New Victory Theatre, powered by New 42.

The Wortham Center for Performing Arts is at 18 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. Admission is free and seats can be reserved in advance on the ACA website at ashevillecreativearts.org/mainstage-productions/. . For more information about Wortham Arts visit worthamarts.org

