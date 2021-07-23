Accent on Youth III Features Tenor Alexander Harrelson

The Episcopal Church of St. John in the Wilderness in Flat Rock, along with Friends of Music, will present tenor Alexander Harrelson in the third in a series of concerts entitled Accent on Youth on Sunday, August 1 at 3:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall.

The Tryon native will sing a varied program of music from Scarlatti, Samuel Barber, Beethoven, Lehar, as well as songs from musical theater. He will be accompanied by music director Dewitt Tipton.

Harrelson is a graduate of Davidson College and studied at the Musica Lirica in Novafeltria, Italy, and at the International Vocal Artists Academy in Payerback, Austria. He competed at the national level of the Classical Singers Convention and has won prizes in the YoungArts competition.

Harrelson has performed with the Hendersonville Youth Symphony Orchestra (in Mozart’s Bastien und Bastienne), attended the North Carolina Governor’s School for Choral Music, and attended Cannon Music Camp after receiving a generous scholarship from Laurel Lake Music Society.

The concert is free and open to the public. The Parish Hall is located at 1905 Greenville Highway across Rutledge Drive from the church. Donations will be accepted, all of which will go to the concert artist. For more information, visit https://www.stjohnflatrock.org/upcoming-events

