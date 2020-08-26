Jeff Daniels Performs in Online Concert Exclusively for Wortham Center

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts presents Jeff Daniels: Online and Unplugged — an intimate concert experience with Emmy award-winning actor, director, and singer/songwriter Jeff Daniels, Thursday, September 17, at 7 p.m.

The evening will feature original songs and personal stories from Daniels’ stage and movie career and will be livestreamed exclusively for the Wortham Center. An audience Q&A session will follow the show. Tickets for the show are available at the Wortham Center’s website or through Crowdcast. Tickets holders will stream the online performance on September 17 on a computer or mobile device. One ticket per email address.

For more information about Wortham Center Live Streaming Events, visit WorthamArts.org or call the box office at 828.257.530. Current box office hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by phone only.