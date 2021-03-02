ADA Offers Complimentary Memberships

The Asheville Downtown Association (ADA) has announced that it is offering complimentary one-year memberships to businesses located within Asheville’s downtown area.

“We know how difficult the Covid-19 pandemic has been on downtown businesses,” says Meghan Rogers, ADA executive director. “This is a gesture of support we can offer to help businesses as they rebuild and recover.”

Complimentary memberships will be available from March 1-31 and will last for one year. Membership benefits include a business profile and the ability to add events and news on ashevilledowntown.org; advertising space in the ADA’s bi-weekly newsletter to 2,000+ subscribers; and cross promotion of members through ADA social media channels. A full list of membership benefits can be found here at https://ashevilledowntown.org/membership/

This offer is restricted to businesses in the downtown area, as defined by the Central Business District. Other restrictions may apply. Interested businesses can email info@ashevilledowntown.org to determine eligibility.