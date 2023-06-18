Latest News & Updates

Alexis Drag Race Brunch to Support Poverty Initiative

20 hours ago
Get ready for an unforgettable lunch experience as Asheville Drag Brunch brings you Alexis Drag Brunch, the hottest drag race in town, on Sunday, July 2, at 2 p.m. at Green Man Brewing.

Hosted by the fabulous Alexis Black, the show combines the artistry of drag with the energy of competition. Guests can expect to be captivated by jaw-dropping performances, dazzling costumes, and fierce lip-sync battles.

The all-ages event includes lunch and is a fundraiser for the Asheville Poverty Initiative, which works to address poverty through collaborative efforts, education, advocacy, and resource allocation. Asheville Drag Brunch donates 100% of profits to local nonprofits so it’s always a fun time for a good cause!

Tickets for the Alexis Drag Race include lunch and are available at AshevilleDragBrunch.com.

