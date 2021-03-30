Annual Airing of the Quilts to be Virtual Event for 2021

In the interest of safety, the Appalachian Women’s Museum in Dillsboro will host its Annual Airing of the Quilts as a month-long, virtual event this year. Various content will be released online throughout the month at the Museum’s website, AppWomen.org, and will be announced on the Museum’s Facebook page.A special drive-by airing of the Monteith sisters’ quilts will be held April 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can drive by the Monteith home at 100 West Hometown Place in Dillsboro to view the quilts and Museum board members on the porch and balcony. Quilts can also be viewed from the parking lot across the street.

To participate in April’s Airing of the Quilts by sharing photos of your own quilts, or those made by someone you know, you can email them to events@appwomen.org. Be sure to include a short history of the quilt. The photos and histories will be compiled and posted to the AWM website.

We also welcome any contributions to our online content such as videos about your quilt and its history, demonstrations, or oral history about the impact of quilts and quilting in your life. If you choose to create a video, please contact the museum (events@appwomen.org) for more details.

For more information, visit AppWomen.org