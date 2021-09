The Arts Council of Henderson County presents the 62nd Annual Art on Main Fine Art & Fine Craft Fair September 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Hendersonville.

More than 100 juried artists and craftspeople from around the Southeast will gather to share their wares and meet the public. Artists will offer works in clay, metal, wood, fiber, photography, jewelry, paintings, mixed media and more.

For more information, visit ArtonMainNC.com