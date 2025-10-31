Artist Robert Winkler to discuss his work and legacy

Collectors all over the country have Robert Winkler’s sculptures, but his local profile is somewhat beneath the radar. His two steel sculptures showcased outside Mars Landing Galleries in Mars Hill are unique to Western North Carolina. Winkler will discuss his artistic path, legacy, and locally available sculptures in an artist talk Saturday, November 8, at 11 a.m. at at Mars Landing.

“As a sculptor, my interest is in encounters between controlled and spontaneous, the relationship between geometric and organic, expressed through the manipulation and repetition of identical geometric forms,” says Winkler in a statement on his website. “My goal is to manipulate volume, mass and balance to create a sense of movement. (I strive) to achieve animated forms that engage the viewer with their power and illusion of movement.”

Winkler has exhibited and created work on commission in Atlanta, Dallas, Cleveland, Nashville, Miami, and throughout North Carolina. With his wife, he also co-founded the RiverSculpture Festival in Asheville as a venue for contemporary outdoor sculpture by regional artists. The event incorporated dance, theater, music, and children’s art education, opening dialogue between artists, performers, and the community.

The artist talk is free to the public, with no reservations needed. Beverages and light bites will be served.

For more information about the artist, visit RobertWinklerSculpture.com. Mars Landing is located at 37 Library Street in Mars Hill. For more information, visit MarsLandingGalleries.com or call 828.747.7267.